New Delhi:BJP Member of Parliament from Mathura, actor-turned-politician Hema Malini, Saturday undertook a cleanliness drive under ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ in view of upcoming 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

With a broom in hand, Hema Malini swept the road outside the Parliament while the media persons took her pictures. She was accompanied by MoS Finance Anurag Thakur, who also cleaned the area along with Malini.

In the video, Hema Malini can be seen undertaking the cleanliness drive while wearing sunglasses. She shifts the broom in her hand and bends slightly to clean the road.

Have a look at the video below: