It has almost been six months since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s fairytale wedding at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur. Yet, the couple gives major relationship goals.

Priyanka and Nick got hitched in two wedding ceremonies. On December 1, they got married in a Christian wedding followed by Hindu rituals on December 2.

Recently, the couple celebrated their six months anniversary with a lip-lock kiss at a concert. The video of the kiss is now going viral.

Similarly, during the Christian wedding, both were dressed in Ralph Lauren creations. Photos of their kisses from the white wedding have been doing the rounds, and fans can’t help but ooh and aah at how adorable they are.

In one video, you can see Nick and Priyanka share a dance and a kiss, after their wedding. In another video, Nick gets teary-eyed as Priyanka walks down the wedding aisle. On December 4, Priyanka and Nick threw a reception in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the event and gave them his blessing.