Mumbai: #BottleCapChallenge is a recent trend on social media. In this challenge, a person has to open a bottle cap through a reverse kick, but the condition is that the bottle should not fall.

Following stars like Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, Vidyut Jammwal has also completed this challenge but he has done this with three bottles.

He constantly shares his fitness and training videos on social media, and has also founded new techniques. Vidyut has mastered in Kerala’s oldest martial arts form which he has shared through a video on his social media account.

In the video, one can see that Vidyut opens the lids of three bottles in one attempt. Watch video.

This challenge was initiated by Kazakhstani Taekwondo Champion Farabi Davletchin. He first posted the video on social media. After this, two more people, including actor Jackie Chan and Jason Statham, had completed this challenge.

Although Farabi wanted to name it as ‘Fara Kicks Challenge’, its name changed in due course of time.

#bottlecapchallenge başlatan Dünya Şampiyonu Hapkido ve Tekvandocu Farabi Davletchin.Aslında #farakickschallenge diye JVan Damme,Jason Statham,Conor McGregor ve Jackie Chan'a meydan okudu.

it is your turn @JCVD and @EyeOfJackieChan. Jason Statham and Conor McGregor did it. pic.twitter.com/qEr8Pd64vo — BB💎 (@bahcebelleyelim) July 3, 2019

Akshay Kumar has shared a wonderful video while accepting this challenge.

Sharing this video, Akshay said, “I couldn’t resist myself. #BottleCapChallenge Inspiring by my action Idle #JasonStatham. I will repost/retweet the Best I see, come on Guys and Girls get your Bottle out and your Legs in the Air, Let’s Do This. ‘

I couldn't resist 😉#BottleCapChallenge Inspired by my action idol #JasonStatham, I will repost/retweet the Best I see, come on Guys and Girls get your Bottle out and your Legs in the Air, Let's Do This 💪🏽 #FitIndia #WednesdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/RsDYDWhS5n — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 3, 2019

Apart from Akshay, Tiger has also completed this challenge. However he took this challenge a step ahead. He blindfolded himself and opened the lid of a Pepsi bottle through a reverse kick.

