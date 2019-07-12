Digapahandi: Vigilance sleuths have arrested Ankaroda sarpanch and BJD leader Ushanta Kumar Sahu in a disproportionate assets case. He was produced in court Thursday under case no. 16/19.

According to a source, the sarpanch has allegedly amassed assets 340% more than his actual income.

Sahu was arrested after the Vigilance sleuths traced properties valued at over Rs 1,54,56,643 owned by him.

Earlier, the officers had raided six places in Digapahandi, Sahu’s ancestral house at Nabarangapur and his gram panchayat office at Ankorada Wednesday.

They had found 14 housing plots valued at Rs 15 lakh in the name of the accused and his wife along with a two-storey building. Besides, Rs 40,600 in cash, deposits in various bank accounts, LIC policies, two four-wheelers values at Rs 30 lakh, two motorcycles along with several other movable and immovable assets were found to be owned by him.

These apart, gold jewellery, silver ornaments, one firearm along with six bullets were recovered from the sarpanch’s residence.

Vigilance has also lodged a complaint with Digapahandi police since the sarpanch could not produce license of the firearm.

