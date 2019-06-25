Udala: Vigilance sleuths Tuesday conducted simultaneous raids on houses and properties of Nilakantha Padhi, an assistant engineer of Micro Irrigation department at Udala in Mayurbhanj district on charges of amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The raids are being conducted at six places including Udala simultaneously. It includes his house and office.

The raids are being carried out on basis of allegations against the engineer.

The team has recovered several incriminating documents and verifying their authenticity, said a source. The exact worth of Padhi’s properties and their funding sources can only be ascertained after the raids and verification of the papers are over, the source added.

The raids are ongoing at the time of filing this report.

