Balasore: Vigilance sleuths Tuesday conducted simultaneous raids at residence, office and paternal houses of district assistant statistic officer Parameswar Rout on charges of accumulating assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The raids simultaneously started at his residence at Samulia and Rameswar villages under Sadar police limits, his office, parental house and in-laws’ house at Aadung village under Basudevpur police limits in Bhadrak district, informed vigilance SP Nirmal Mohanty.

The raids started from morning and were going on at the time of filing this report.

The total value of his moveable and immovable asset is yet to be ascertained.

PNN