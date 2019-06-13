Kakatpur: People usually savour traditional cakes, chew paan, play cards and enjoy swing rides to celebrate the three-day long Raja festival. However, the girls and newly-wed women of Kundheswar village of Astarang block in Puri district organise a wedding ceremony for puppets to celebrate Raja festival.

According to the villagers, the puppet wedding tradition of Kundheswar has been continuing for last 50 years.

As per the tradition, the girls and newly-wed women of Kundheswar gather on the premises of their village goddess on the occasion of Sabitri Brata. The girls and women divide themselves into two groups. The members of one group are considered as the relatives of the groom while members of the other group are considered as the relatives of the bride.

The two groups elect their leaders separately and work under their guidance.

Members of both the groups shape their puppets separately and invite guests and dignitaries for the wedding ceremony that is usually organised on Pahili Raja (first day of the Raja festival).

Members from the bride’s side set up a wedding pandal on the premises of a community hall and decorate it with colourful lights. They also arrange a lavish party for the groom’s side.

Members from the groom’s side arrange a car and band party. They fire crackers and take out a procession on the wedding day.

The marriage is then solemnised in the presence of guests and invitees.

Girls and women attend to the newly-wed puppet couple for four days by keeping them at the community hall. On the fifth day, the puppets are immersed in nearby Prachi river.

“The puppet wedding ceremony is very much popular at Kundheswar. All the villagers participate in the ceremony. The puppet wedding ceremony also gives a strong message against dowry system in society,” said Sasmita Pradhan, Liza Behera and many other villagers.