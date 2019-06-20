Badagaon: There have been numerous allegations of low quality work pertaining to MGNREGS projects already completed in different villages under Barangakachhar panchayat of Badagaon block in Sundargarh district.

Works are being done through the contractors instead of Gaon Sathis; wages are being paid in the names of labourers who have not worked at all and wages are not being paid to the labourers who have really worked even after months of working, sources said.

Adding on to the list, a check-dam which is being constructed at Ranidaraha near the Barangakachhar village by Panchayat Samiti is alleged to be of low quality and being constructed without an information board containing the details of work.

In addition to the above, it is also alleged that the land on which the check-dam is being constructed happens to be a Raiyati land. Sources added that a written complaint has been submitted by local villagers to the authorities concerned, demanding to stop the work.

