Hatadihi: People of Hatadihi area in Keonjhar district alleged large-scale irregularities in construction of an embankment-road from Mareigan to Balipur in Bhdrak district.

They alleged that Rs 13 crore spent on the project had gone down the drain as the blacktopping of the road had been in completely bad shape within 13 months after its completion.

The road is now full of craters and potholes, making the commuting hellish for local people. Thousands of people in 10 panchayats depend on the road.

Locals said that the road work was botched up by the contractor concerned to mint money. The work was executed by the water resources department. They demanded a high level probe into alleged irregularities in the road work.

Engineer of the water resources department, Surjyamani Samal said there is no problem if the blacktopping is broken and damaged. It will be repaired, he added.

