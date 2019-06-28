Chhendipada: Come rainy season, villages on either side of Bauri rivulet flowing between Jarpada and Patharpunji road under Chhendipada block in Angul district get separated at the bridge.

This bridge, the only mean of transportation between the villages, gets submerged causing lots of difficulties for the locals and snapping communication.

The bridge was constructed by Angul rural development division and Jarpada development division. In rainy season, water flows on the bridge for days together.

“Due to faulty positioning of the pipes, the free flow of flood water through them gets obstructed. This is the reason the flood water keeps flowing on the bridge, disrupting vehicular traffic,” a villager said.

At times of emergency, the villagers here face lot of difficulties. So we demand for a permanent bridge of proper height under Biju Setu Yojana, demanded sarpanch Bhanupriya Pradhan and former sarpanch Narayan Sahu along with other villagers.