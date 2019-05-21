Raghunathpur: Villagers of Bidyadharpur panchayat under Raghunathpur block are facing problems due to bad condition of roads in their village.

Around 300 people comprising 60 families have been demanding construction of pucca roads in their village. Till now, neither the district nor the block administration has taken measures to resolve the problem.

Fed up with official apathy, the irate villagers, led by ward member Kanika Mallick, staged a protest on the village road Monday. They also threatened to block the main road if their demands are not met within one month.

Sarpanch Surya Narayan Nayak said the roads become slushy in monsoon. Students and local commuters face several problems. He also blamed the administration for its callousness. He urged the collector to take public interest seriously.

The villagers alleged that a cancer patient was carried on a stretcher with the help of locals to an ambulance waiting on the main road May 14 as no ambulance can reach the remote village.

Villagers had approached the then collector in February this year for construction of a pucca road between their village and the main road before the onset of monsoon.

PNN