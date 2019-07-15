Raikia: The villagers of Sarbapanga, Sarsapata, Basubadi and Duba villages of Manikeswar panchayat in Raikia block in Kandhamal district are cock-a-hoop at seeing two and four-wheelers in their villages for the first time.

For years these villages had been inaccessible. With no road facility, the villages had been cut off from the rest of the world.

To reach Sarbapanga village, one has to travel up to Kumbharkhadi and Sikabadi, 15 kilometers from the block office. From there, a four kilometers long two-foot hilly track lead them to the village Sarbapanga.

After Sarbapanga, come villages like Bandangi, Sarsapata, Basubadi and Duba.

36 families are living in Duba village. Similarly, nine families reside in Sarsapata, 22 in Sarbapanga, nine in Basubadi and 20 families reside in Bandangi village.

None of the villagers has constructed houses under Indira Awaas Yojana despite being eligible for the same.

The administration tried its best to get the villagers the houses, but the villagers kept on refusing the offer.

They say they used to keep refusing the offer as they did not have road facility to their villages.

“Let alone Indira Awaas Yojana houses, we have even not bought a cycle for us,” said Narendra Pradhan, a resident of Duba village.

Cyclone Phailin in 2013 damaged the primary school in Bandangi village, and the school has still been functioning from the dilapidated school building, putting the children’s lives at risk.

Pucca anganwadi centre and drinking water facilities have been in the villagers’ wish list.

It has been two months since the work on road to these villages started. A road through the hilly terrain has been laid out spending Rs 12 lakh.

Vehicles have now started rolling up to Sarbapanga village. “Earlier we had to trek 10 kilometres long hilly terrain to get an auto rickshaw. Now, it seems our problems have come to an end,” said Narendra.

When contacted, Raikia block development officer (BDO) Rashmi Ranjan Mahanta said, “The road construction work to these villages is on its last stage. Work on all the culverts has already been completed.”

“After completion of the road, first priority would be given to repair the school building and building for Anganwadi centre. Then steps would be taken to make available all basic facilities to the residents,” he added.

