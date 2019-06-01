Sambalpur: The authorities of the VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) at Burla here have failed to utilise the Rs 45 crore allotted for establishing a cancer care centre on its premises. This happened due to the negligence of the hospital authorities.

The funds are likely to be returned as the hospital authorities have failed to use them to establish the cancer centre. Observers held the health department and the hospital authorities responsible for the development.

VIMSAR, a major referral hospital in western Odisha, treats cancer patients in its radiotherapy department as it does not have a cancer care unit on its premises.

After repeated demands, it was decided in 2016 to establish a tertiary care centre on the hospital’s premises. This had spread cheer among the people, as they hoped that the residents of western Odisha will be able to get specialised treatment instead of going to Cuttack or Bhubaneswar.

The project was planned with financial assistance of the Centre and the state. The Centre had allotted Rs 45 crore to the state under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Surakshya Yojana in 2016, and had agreed to provide 60 per cent of the funds, while the rest will have to be borne by the state.

It was decided to spend Rs 13.50 crore for construction of the 56-bed hospital’s building and Rs 31.50 crore for purchasing equipment.

Since then two years have passed, but VIMSAR authorities have not started work on the hospital building. Sources said that not even the plan of the hospital building has been prepared so far. The construction of the hospital is still a non-starter.

The Rs 45 crore allotted for the cancer hospital might have to be returned as VIMSAR authorities have failed to use it even after two years.

The authorities were never serious in implementing the project. Patients said facilities in other departments of the hospital are also not good due to lack of adequate doctors and staff. The kin of patients held the VIMSAR management responsible for all problems.

VIMSAR superintendent Jayshree Dora said she will examine the factors responsible for stalling the project and take action.

Locals want the new health minister Naba Kishore Das, who hails from western Odisha, to intervene and speed up the project.