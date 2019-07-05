Kolkata: After a BJP-called a rally to submit deputation on the cut-money issue before the Asansol Municipal Corporation in West Bengal turned violent Friday police lobbed tear gas shells and resorted to lathi-charge on the activists.

The police put up barricades at the West Burdwan district town at a point allowing only some of the representatives to move ahead but the political activists broke the restrictions and pelted stones, a senior officer of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate said.

Following which Rapid Action Force and other officers resorted to lathi-charge. When that failed to control the mob, the cops lobbed tear gas shells. “The situation is now under control,” he added.

BJP’s Babul Supriyo is the lawmaker from Asansol, who defeated Trinamool Congress’ Moonmoon Sen in the last Lok Sabha elections a couple of months ago.