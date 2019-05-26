Mumbai: Time and again fans have never left any chance to surprise the world. Fans around the world have paid tribute to Bollywood songs and films and some even take it to the next level.

After Shah Rukh Khan’s fans from Indonesia recreated ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ title song and Humko Hamise Churalo from Mohabbatein, a Germany fan once again showed his admiration for the Badshah and has dedicated a small tribute to the Badshah of hearts.

The Germany fan has recreated the ‘Kyun Hawa’s song from blockbuster movie Veer-Zaara that has taken the social media by storm. A young fan recreated the iconic song with the same on-screen romance and the chemistry of King Khan and Preity Zinta.

Dressed as Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, the actors not only copied their clothes but also their expressions! It shows the amount of love fans have for Shah Rukh Khan.

King Khan is loved across the globe for his movies and enjoys a tremendous fan base.