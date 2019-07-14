After ‘JCB ki Khudai’, the latest trend to hit social media is ‘Mature Bag’. Memes and jokes are all over the pace for this new sensation that has taken over the internet.

But what even is ‘Mature Bag’?

A few days ago, a young boy made a video on how to look attractive in college. The boy stresses that your bag plays an essential role in how attractive you look and that you should always carry a ‘mature bag’.

He said that one should not carry their school bag to college following which social media users dug up their old photos, giving birth to an avalanche of memes.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and other team India members carry the leather bag, which resembles to the ‘mature bag’ and it was all for internet users to draw the relevance. There are numerous pictures and videos available which show, that the mature bag is favourite among team India members.

Meanwhile, members of Team India, who crashed out of the 2019 ICC World Cup after an 18-run semifinal loss against New Zealand, have been spotted carrying the ‘mature bag’. Netizens believe that Virat Kohli and the boys have been inspired by the young boy’s video.

Check out the pics below:

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni with their mature bag#maturebag pic.twitter.com/O9shFOxxhS — Sarcastic.bunny🇮🇳 (@im_bunny04) July 13, 2019

Damn!That’s the secret of kohli this is why girls are way more attracted to him! pic.twitter.com/C6wPYbPq4V — ChuChu_O.O (@TassadakHussain) July 13, 2019

PNN