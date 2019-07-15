London: India skipper Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah retained Monday their number position in the ICC batsmen and bowlers’ rankings, respectively in spite of the country’s loss to New Zealand in the semifinals of the World Cup.

Even though Virat Kohli did not hit a century in the tournament, he batted consistently all through in the World Cup. Jasprit Bumrah also bowled a number of important spells for India, especially at the death.

Players from England and New Zealand, champions and runners-up, have moved up rankings after featuring in an exhilarating final at Lord’s here Sunday.

The latest rankings update, which takes into account performances from the semifinals and the final, sees players from either side reach personal bests during the last two stages.

Player of the tournament Kane Williamson reached a career-high 799 points after the semifinal against India, in which he scored an important knock of 67. He ended the tournament at 796 points, gaining two points from his two matches, while his compatriot Ross Taylor has ended the tournament in fifth place, having reached a career-best 841 rating points earlier in the tournament.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has ended the tournament at a career-best 694 points, gaining five places and moving into the top 20 and to within two places of his career best of 18th two years ago. Jason Roy’s performance in the tournament has catapulted him into the top 10 of batsmen’s rankings for the first time.

Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan continues to lead the list of all-rounders but second-placed Stokes has reached a career-best 319 points.

In the team rankings, England have increased their lead over India to three points after their maiden World Cup triumph.

PTI