Southampton: India captain Virat Kohli has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the World Cup match against Afghanistan which the Men in Blue won by 11 runs in Southampton.

Saturday, Kohli was found to have breached Article 2.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for players and player support personnel, which relates to ;excessive appealing during an international match’.

The incident occurred in the 29th over bowled by Jasprit Bumrah of the Afghanistan innings, when Kohli advanced towards umpire Aleem Dar in an aggressive manner when appealing an lbw decision.

Kohli admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee and so, no formal hearing was required, said ICC in a media statement.

Earlier in the match as well, the Indian skipper was seen arguing with the on-field umpires after a DRS call.

In addition to the fine, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of the Indian skipper, for whom it was the second offence since the introduction of the revised code in September 2016.

Kohli now has two demerit points after having got one demerit point during the Pretoria Test against South Africa January 15.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

IANS