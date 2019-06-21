Southampton: Indian skipper Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the modern day greats when it comes to the game of cricket. He has smashed almost every record and has led the national team to many historic victories under his leadership.

And in the ongoing World Cup as well, Kohli is leading from the front and making sure Team India is making rapid progress and inching forward on its way of clinching the coveted trophy in England and Wales.

So far, India have won three out of their four games with one being washed out, and are placed currently at the fourth spot in the points table.

Ahead of their clash against Afghanistan Saturday, Kohli and other Indian players spent time playing cricket with children for Cricket4Good at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton Thursday.

“I believe cricket can really make a difference to children’s lives. It really improves you as a human being because it makes you go through phases which are very similar to life,” said Kohli in a video posted by the official website of the Cricket World Cup.

“You understand downfalls; you understand good phases and how to come back from difficult times. So, I think cricket is really a great teacher in many ways,” he added.

The Men in Blue have so far been unbeaten in the tournament, having registered convincing wins over South Africa, Australia and Pakistan. Their game against New Zealand was washed out as a result of which both teams shared a point each.

IANS