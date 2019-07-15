Rumours have been doing the rounds that actor Vijay Deverakonda, who rose to fame with Kabir Singh telugu remake movie ‘Arjun Reddy’, is reportedly dating Brazilian model-turned-actress Izabelle Leite who had dated Indian skipper Virat Kohli in the past.

Last month, Izabelle had shared an intimate picture with Vijay in which the two were seen posing while sticking their tongues out. “Lucky me to have this rowdy as my co star!” Izabelle had written on Instagram that spoke volumes about their chemistry.

While the tongues have started wagging about their alleged affair, it remains to be seen if the rumours of Vijay and Izabelle being romantically involved turns out to be true.

Interestingly, Vijay and Izabelle will be sharing space in an upcoming film directed by Kranthi Madhav. According to reports, Vijay and Izabelle will be playing a married couple who have settled in France and their love story will be narrated in a flashback mode. Apart from Izabelle, the film also stars Rashi Khanna and Aishwarya Rajesh.

In past, Izabelle had been in the news mostly for her relationship with Virat Kohli. She was also linked with Sidharth Malhotra but she had cleared the air that they were just good friends. Izabelle was a part of two Bollywood movies — Sixteen and Purani Jeans — but both films had bombed at the box office.