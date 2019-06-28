Berhampur: A visually-impaired boy committed suicide by hanging at his hostel room at Ashok Nagar fifth lane under Baidyanathpur police limits here Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Prabhakar Sethy, son of Ramesh Sethy of Borigaon under Sadar police limits and a student of Milton Charitable Foundation for Visually Handicapped and Khallikote College.

Police registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem. Preliminary inquiries failed to ascertain any reason behind him taking the extreme step.

Police said he was studying Plus II in Khallikote College and a computer course in Milton Foundation at Ashok Nagar by staying in its hostel.

The matter came to the fore when he called him for dinner Wednesday night. His friends searched for him after he failed to turn up at the dinner table and came to know that he was hanging inside the toilet.

They informed his father and police as the latter reached the spot and seized the body. A forensic team also joined the investigation.

PNN