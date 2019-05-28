New Delhi: Chinese smartphone-maker Vivo Tuesday launched its ‘Y15’ smartphone with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled triple rear camera and 5,000 mAh battery for Rs 13,990 in India.

The dual SIM smartphone features a 6.35-inch Halo FullView LCD display, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage.

Supporting the “Make In India” initiative, the ‘Y15’ smartphone is being manufactured at Vivo’s Greater Noida facility, the company said in a statement.

Along with the 13MP+8MP+2MP triple rear camera, the smartphone sports a 16MP selfie shooter.

Equipped with the Helio P22 processor, the device runs Funtouch operating system (OS) 9, based on Android 9 Pie.

“All these power packed features make the Vivo ‘Y15’ an ideal choice for all smooth multimedia consumption needs at a competitive price,” the company added.

The Vivo ‘Y15’ smartphone is available in aqua blue and burgundy red colours across offline stores as well as online platforms including Flipkart and Amazon India.

IANS