New Delhi: Chinese smartphone player vivo Wednesday launched its new offering Z1Pro with in-display front camera at a starting price of Rs 14,990 in India.

The smartphone comes in three storage variants — 4GB+64GB, 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB which are priced Rs 14,990, Rs 16,990 and Rs 17,990 respectively.

The handset features a 6.53-inch FHD+ captive touch-screen display, 32MP in-display selfie camera and 16MP+8MP+2MP triple rear camera set-up.

“With the Z1Pro, we are introducing a new breed of smartphones for India’s Generation-Z that are a blend of power-packed performance for a superior smartphone gaming experience and a refreshing design,” said Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, vivo India.

Equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 chipset and Artificial Intelligent (AI)-engine, the smartphone is fueled by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports dual engine fast charging.

In addition, the handset comes with special features like ultra game mode, dark mode and a dedicated button for activating Google Assistant in one-press.

The online-exclusive vivo Z1Pro smartphone — in sonic black, sonic blue and mirror black colours — would be available for purchase on Flipkart and vivo India E-store starting July 11.

IANS