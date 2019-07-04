Puri: Several youths, volunteers, government officials and voluntary organisations turned Good Samaritans here Thursday during the Rath Yatra providing help to those in need.

Hundreds of volunteers were seen assisting ailing pilgrims, security forces, devotees, journalists and others to ensure that the mega religious event goes off smoothly.

Youths and members of voluntary organisations carried devotees who had fainted on stretchers to get them first aid, while others were seen distributing glucose powder, biscuits and water. Some volunteers sprayed water on the crowds and rendered other services.

“I have been working for around 20 years as a volunteer. It is my devotion to Lord Jagannath that makes me serve the Lord and his devotees during the Rath Yatra,” said Surendra Saha.

The young also joined in good numbers to help people. “We have stretchers and first aid services for people in need. Since morning, we have helped seven or eight pilgrims who had fainted. We get satisfaction from helping others,” said Manas Mohanty, a young volunteer from the city.

Many government departments and members of voluntary organisations also chipped in. Scouts and Guides, the Red Cross Society, private hospitals and others were seen helping people in need.

In the Badadanda area, there were several medical camps and first aid centres. Youths were also seen spraying cold water on the crowds to neutralise the heat and high humidity.