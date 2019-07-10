Bhubaneswar: Amidst the intensified campaigning by BJD and BJP for the July 20 polling in Patkura Assembly seat, opposition Congress Wednesday appealed to the electorate to help strengthen the opposition to maintain a healthy democracy in the state.

Congress cannot match BJD or BJP in money power and the ‘people are our strength’, Odisha PCC candidate Niranjan Patnaik said.

Claiming that BJD and BJP have joined hands, he said it is evident from the recently Rajya Sabha elections in the state where the ruling party supported Ashiwini Vaishnaw of BJP, who won despite lacking adequate support.

“As both BJD and BJP have joined hands after the results of the 2019 general elections, Congress is the only opposition party in Odisha. Therefore, we appeal to the people of Patkura to vote for Congress and strengthen the opposition in the Assembly,” Patnaik told reporters.

Winning one Assembly seat will not help BJD to form the government, but this one seat will strengthen the opposition in Assembly, he said.

Rejecting allegations that Congress is lagging behind rival parties in campaigning, Patnaik said “We are reaching the people steadily. Our leaders are making door-to-door campaign.”

The AICC general secretary and other secretaries will campaign in Patkura, he said.

In the 147-member Odisha Assembly, BJD has 111 members, BJP 23 MLAs and Congress has nine. Independent and CPI(M) have won one seat each.

BJD has engaged seven senior ministers and more than 18 MLAs to campaign for its candidate Sabitri Agarwalla, the widow of former minister Bed Prakash Agarwalla, to take on BJP senior leader Bijoy Mohapatra in Patkura Assembly seat. Congress has fielded Jayant Mohanty its candidate.

BJP general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan said the party has intensified its campaigning in Patkura.

“Two union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi will campaign for BJP candidate,” he said adding that Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi has also held road show in Patkura.

The polling date for Patkura seat was initially fixed April 29 in the fourth phase of election. It was, however, postponed due to the death of BJD candidate Bed Prakash Agarwalla April 20.

The new poll date of May 19 was postponed for the second time due to Cyclone Fani and the polling will be held July 20.

(PTI)

TAGS: Patkura, Assembly, Congress, Niranjan Patnaik, BJD, BJP