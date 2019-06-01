Bristol: David Warner (89 n o, 114b, 8×4) continued his brilliant run of form from the IPL as he along with skipper Aaron Finch (66, 49b, 6×4, 4×6) struck half centuries to help Australia open their World Cup campaign defeating Afghanistan by seven wickets here, Saturday. Chasing a modest target of 208 runs, the Kangaroos reached home in 34.5 overs.

Earlier, Afghanistan recovered from a disastrous start to post a brave total of 207. Skipper Gulbadin Naib’s (31), decision backfired badly as both the openers were dismissed for ducks as Afghanistan slipped to 5/2 in the second over.

With both the openers sent packing early, Rahmat Shah (43) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (18) led a fightback for the minnows, putting on a gritty 51 for the third wicket. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa (3/60) broke the partnership with a beautifully flighted delivery that brought Shahidi forward and beat the batsman, with Carey whipping off the bails.

With Afghanistan struggling at 77/5, Najibullah Zadran (51, 49b, 7×4, 2×6) and Gulbadin took the fight to his illustrious opponents hitting big off Adam Zampa (3/60) which brought the Afghan supporters to their feet. Rashid Khan (27) added some runs towards the end to lift the spirits of the Afghan fans and take the team to something to defend for.

Brief scores: Afghanistan 207 (Najibullah Zadran 51; Pat Cummins 3/40) lost to Australia 209/3 (David Warner 89 n o, Aaron Finch 66) by seven wickets.