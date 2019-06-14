Sushmita Sen and Wasim Akram met on the sets of a reality show the two were judging and apparently sparks flew between them. However, since Wasim was still a married man, it couldn’t go any further. But, after the death of his wife Huma in 2009, Sushmita and Wasim allegedly came closer. They were spotted together on several occasions, but never commented on their relationship status. Reports had even suggested that the duo was considering the possibility of a live-in relationship.

As per a report in a leading National daily, it was Wasim Akram’s jealousy that made their relationship go defunct. Sushmita’s glamorous lifestyle as well as busy schedule made Wasim insecure and unsure about their future together. Sushmita’s alleged closeness with Lalit Modi was another reason behind the couple heading for splitsville.

In a chat with another national media, Sushmita had said, “I am extremely fond of Wasim. But if I start having an affair with every man I am friends with… Being in a relationship is a big deal and the day I am in one, I will surely tell everyone. I won’t keep people guessing.”

In an interview with PTI, Wasim had said, “I am really fed up with these rumours and speculations made in the media. I decided to take a year off from the Indian Premier League because I wanted to give time to my two sons who are growing up and need their father close to them. Right now my entire focus is on spending quality time with them. There is no plan in my life now to get married.”