Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar on Sunday met veteran singer Asha Bhosle and indulged in some ‘chai pe charcha’ with her.

Akshay took to social media to share a photograph from their meeting. It exudes warmth as they are both seen flashing a smile.

“It was so lovely meeting the wonderful Asha Bhosleji today. Chai and some fun chatter made for a perfect Sunday evening,” the ‘Kesari’ actor wrote on social media.

It was so lovely meeting the wonderful @ashabhosle ji today. Chai and some fun chatter made for a perfect Sunday evening! pic.twitter.com/cACslzKEzk — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 26, 2019

On the work front, Akshay will be next seen in ‘Good News’, ‘Housefull 4’ and ‘Sooryavanshi’.

IANS