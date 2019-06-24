Los Angeles: It is 20 years since Christina Aguilera’s hit single ‘Genie in a Bottle’ released and the pop star says she is grateful for all the love and support.

The 1999 song that went on to become a chartbuster was the lead single of Aguilera’s self-titled debut album, which also received favourable reviews.

“Hi lovies! Today marks 20 years since #GenieInABottle was released… Got me feeling all types of emotional!

“At just 18 years old, I remember coming home from Japan and seeing that it had reached #1 on the Billboard charts and feeling so grateful and happy that you guys loved it as much as I did. Thank you thank you thank you for riding with me all these years. My fighters, I love you!” Aguilera wrote in an Instagram post June 22.

She also shared a clip with rushes from the track’s video and the behind-the-scenes of its recording and making.

‘Genie in a Bottle’ was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), having sold more than 1.4 million copies in the US.

PTI