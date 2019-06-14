New Delhi: A new advertisement on India and Pakistan was out days ahead of the marquee World Cup clash between the two sides, with war of words between two factions continuing in full swing.

The TV channels in both the countries have been putting out promotional advertisements for the much-anticipated, high-octane encounter between the arch rivals.

This one, shows a Pakistan supporter on a bike asking for petrol from his Indian counterpart to reach the airport.

The Indian fan, clad in the blue of the national team jersey like the Pakistan fan in their green, obliges. On his bike and ready to start, the Pakistan fan says, “It would have been fun if you were there. You would have seen London turning into Karachi once again.”

On his way to his car, the Indian fan turns around, takes a revolver out of his pocket and shoots down the tyre of his counterpart’s bike.

“How will I go to the airport,” yells the Pakistan supporter.

To which, the Indian fan replies: “Don’t tease a cricket fan in India. We shall make such a hole in your fortune this time, you will be repairing that puncture till the next World Cup.”

India’s Star TV has been running an advertisement where an Indian supporter describes himself as Pakistan’s ‘abbu’ (father), referring to India’s domination over their rivals in the showpiece event.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s Jazz TV has used a spoof of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to create hype over the match. In the 33-second video, a character impersonating Abhinandan, can be seen mimicking the Air Force pilot who was captured by the Pakistan Army after the Balakot air strike.

India have an excellent record against Pakistan in World Cups. Both the teams have met six times before in the prestigious quadrennial event and on all occasions, the Men in Blue have emerged victorious.

IANS