With The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in full swing, social media is being flooded with hilarious memes and videos on a daily basis.

Recently, a Pakistani cricket fan’s painful yet hilarious lamentation went viral on Twitter catching everyone’s attention. A young man, seemingly in his 20s, was seen blasting the Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and his team for eating ‘pizzas and burgers’ instead of practicing in the nets.

Now, if India defeating their neighbours on the pitch was not enough, there is a new video that has emerged that would give the ‘pizza and burger’ video a run for its money.

The video features a man dressed up as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wearing a Modi Jacket and a white kurta while sporting a Modi paper mask and dancing his soul out on a Pakistani song ‘Nach Punjaban’.

The most entertaining video you will watch today 😄 Trending Delhi यांनी वर पोस्ट केले मंगळवार, १८ जून, २०१९

The video posted Wednesday, has already amassed thousands of views, winning the hearts of everyone.

One particular individual liked the video so much, they commented: “Wow this video changed my life.. Thanks for sharing.”

This video was very likely shot during India’s 89-run victory (DLS method) over Pakistan 16 June at Old Trafford, Manchester.

PNN