Temples far and wide in India are famous for a plethora of varied rituals and traditions. Being so culturally diverse, every state has its own religious customs and practices.

Recently, a video featuring a woman performing one such unique ritual went viral on social media.

The incident reportedly took place in Gujarat where a woman could be seen trying to crawl through a statue of a baby elephant inside a temple.

The hilarious video obviously caught the attention of social media users who spared no time to make it viral. After the poor woman got stuck inside the statue, other devotees at the temple rushed to the scene and tried to pull her out of it.

Any fears of injury were quashed by the woman who at one point cupped her mouth and gave a smile to the cameras clicking pictures. Thankfully, after some pushing and pulling, the woman was rescued out of her misery.

The other devotees clapped and hooted once she managed to squeeze through.

The video racked up more than 200,000 views and 2000 shares on Facebook inside hours.

