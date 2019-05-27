New York: Hugh Jackman could not attend Ian McKellen’s birthday celebrations in person but he tried to make it up by listing the help of about 50,000 audience members of his one-man show ‘The Man, The Music, The Show’ in wishing his ‘X-Men’ co-star.

The actor captured the moment at the Manchester Arena Saturday on his Instagram. Jackman led the sold-out audience — some 50,000 strong — in a rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ to celebrate McKellen’s 80th.

“I’m sorry I can’t make your party, Ian. But I think I might annoy about 50,000 people,” Jackman said in the Instagram video.

The audience broke into cheers as the camera panned around the arena and then proceeded to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ with Jackman.

The actor ended the video by blowing a kiss into the camera and saying,”Love you, man. Happy birthday.”

McKellen played the role of Magneto in the X-Men films while Jackman is famous for his role as Wolverine.

