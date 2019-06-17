Mumbai: ‘Dhadak’ girl Janhvi Kapoor is in the headlines for her relationship with Ishaan Khattar. Both are often seen walking together. Recently a belly dance video of Janhavi went viral on social media.

Janhvi took up the ‘Dance Deewane 2’challenge, and decided to do her belly dancing to the tunes of the reality show’s theme song.

She was looking beautiful in a purple top and a white short shorts.

The video was shared by Janhvi’s fan club. Some praised her phenomenal performance while some tried to troll her.

Janhvi’s fan replying to a troll wrote, “Some people are so negative that they get used to start trolling in everything. Janhvi Kapoor should ignore such people and do according to her heart. ‘

Janhvi started shooting for her next film, ‘Rooh Afza’. In this movie she will be romancing with Rajkummar Rao.

Janhvi will play double role and her character’s name will be Rooh and Afza. The movie will be shot in Moradabad, where a small set has been installed. Hardik Mehta is directing this film.

The film will be released 20 March 2020. Apart from this, Janhvi will be also featured in Gunjan Saxena’s biopic and ‘Takht’ of Karan Johar.

Apart from Janhvi, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bhumi Pednekar will also be seen in ‘Takht’ which is expected to release in 2020.

PNN/Agencies