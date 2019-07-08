Mumbai: Bhojpuri films actress Monalisa has shared a video on social media which has gone viral. The video features her dancing wearing a green sari on the song ‘Pehla Nasha’ from the Aamit Khan-starrer film ‘Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar’.

The caption reads, “Pehla Nasha ….. Pehla Khumaar …. #monsoon #mood #sunday #sundayvibes #romance #love #happyhappy,”

Take a look:

Monalisa is a talented actress as well as a good dancer. She has done more than 150 Bhojpuri films so far.

She has had a passion for dance from the very beginning. This is why Monalisa’s fan following is so good on social media. Every day, she treats her Instafam with some lovely pictures and videos of herself.

Monalisa became a household name after featuring in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, where she got married to her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Rajpoot.

On the work front, she has kept distance from Bhojpuri films and has focused her entire attention on the show ‘Nazar’ on Star Plus. In this show, Monalisa plays a witch named Mohana.

PNN/Agencies