Islamabad: Social media users had the laugh of their lives when a Pakistani television anchor confused tech giants Apple Inc with apple, the fruit, on a live program.

The panellist, discussing Pakistan’s economic and financial conditions, said: “Apple’s business amounts to more than the whole of Pakistan’s annual budget”.

The anchor, confusing it with the fruits industry exclaimed: “Yes sir, I have heard there are copious varieties of apples and the business is quite big.”

The panellist quickly responded by saying: “I am talking about the Apple company, not the fruit.”

A short clip of this hilarious incident was shared on social media by one user which triggered a tsunami of hilarious reactions and memes.

“News Channel’s or Comedy show,” said one Twitter user.

“That’s why people say an apple a day keeps the doctor away but they don’t say psychiatrist away,” said another.

“Poor anchor still thinking about grocery after the show,” said one social media user.

Check out the clip below:

Apple business and types of apple, just some regular tv shows in Pakistan.. pic.twitter.com/3Sr7IBl7ns — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) July 4, 2019

PNN