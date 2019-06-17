Manchester: Pakistan’s crushing defeat to India in their crucial World Cup fixture has left many Pakistani fans disappointed, with questions being raised about the fitness level of the players and demands for them to give up cricket.

In a 15-second video which is doing rounds on social media, a disappointed Pakistani fan claims that Pakistani players were having pizza and burgers prior to Sunday’s marquee clash which they lost by 89 runs (DLS method) at the Old Trafford.

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz had burgers and pizza before the match later on the leftover enjoyed by Shoaib Malik, Fakhar, Imad, Babar, and others. This is a serious matter. Hope issue will be resolved by 2024 🍕🍔✌🏽😆😂😭 #PakVsIndia #MaukaMauka pic.twitter.com/j8gCsxpEsP — irfan (@simplyirfan) June 16, 2019

“I just came to know that the Pakistani players were having pizza and burgers last night. The Pakistani players should go for wrestling instead of cricket. Look at their fitness. We had so many hopes pinned on them and they were having pizza and burgers,” said the dejected fan.

The 1992 champions were beaten comprehensively in all the three departments as they registered their seventh loss against the arch-rivals in the World Cups.

Put into bat, India came out with a brilliant batting performance as they rode on the superb century of Rohit Sharma and posted a 337-run target for Pakistan.

In reply, Pakistan were never in the hunt and could eventually post 212/6 in 40 overs, falling short of their revised target by 89 runs.

Pakistan have three points from five games and will next take on South Africa Sunday.

IANS