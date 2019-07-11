Popular Chinese video making app TikTok has taken India by storm. So much so that many do not realise how dangerous shooting a video is under certain circumstances.

Amanjot Singh, a busd river of Punjab Roadways, has found himself in a bit of a pickle after getting suspended from his job for making a TikTok video whilst driving. Amanjot was driving a bus to New Delhi from Jalandhar depot. He can be seen in the video lip-syncing to a Punjabi song on drivers.

The driver was fired from his job after the video went viral.

Watch the video below:

God save us from #TikTok craze – Punjab Roadways bus driver makes a video while driving and uploads on social media. After the video surfaced, driver has been suspended. pic.twitter.com/A3vsVi7m7f — Kirandeep (@raydeep) July 11, 2019

Being a contractual employee and being responsible for the safety of so many passengers, Amanjot put the lives of many at risk by making a video while driving on the highway.

The general manager of the Jalandhar depot, Parmeet Singh Minhas, ordered for his dismissal as soon as the video reached him.

“Somebody sent this video to me on Sunday and I instantly ordered to take the driver off road and also ordered his dismissal and blacklisting,” he said.

This incident serves as a reminder that putting your life at risk for the sake of popularity on social media is not worth it.

PNN