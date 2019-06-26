Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan and his father-veteran screenwriter Salim Khan showed their vocal prowess as they sang together.

The 53-year-old superstar shared a video of the father-son duet Twitter Tuesday evening. In the video clip, which also features singer Kamaal Khan, Salim and Salman are singing Mohammad Rafi’s song ‘Suhani raat dhal chuki’ from the 1949 film ‘Dulari’. The video is the most adorable one you will get to see on the internet today.

‘The Sultan, Tiger, Bharat of our family… Singing Salim Khan,’ the ‘Dabangg’ star captioned the video.

The Sultan, Tiger, Bharat of our family . . Singing @luvsalimkhan pic.twitter.com/Hy0HeakztR — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 25, 2019

Salman has become very active on the social media lately. He has been giving his fans a sneak peek into his personal life and fitness regime.

On the work front, Salman Khan’s starrer movie Bharat ruled the box office. He will be next seen Dabangg 3 with Sonakshi Sinha, which is set to release in December 2019. Besides this, Salman Khan will be seen in Inshallah.

IANS