Mumbai: The teaser for the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer film ‘War’ is out.

Earlier, the movie was speculated to be titled ‘Fighters’ or ‘Dhoom 4’ but the release of the teaser confirms that the film will indeed be titled ‘War’.

If you watch the 54 seconds video, the high-octane stunts performed by Hrithik and Tiger increases the already high anticipation for the film.

The teaser shows death defying stunts and the incredible physique of both the actors going against each other. The trailer of the film will soon be out in a couple of weeks from now. Hrithik and Tiger will be seen going at each other ferociously and mercilessly and audiences will want to see who outwits whom in this incredible fight.

Take a look:

The film that also stars Vaani Kapoor, is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on the big National Holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.

