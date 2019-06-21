Mumbai: Actress Disha Patani mesmerised everyone with her killer dance moves in the song ‘Slow Motion Mein’ from the superhit movie ‘Bharat’. Disha’s gyrating and Salman Khan’s grooving to the beats of the song has been a real treat to the fans.

The song featuring Disha was an instant superhit and was in the trending list after the release of ‘Bharat’. Disha has aced every step, be it difficult or easy.

Now, another video of Disha shaking her leg has gone viral on the social media. Disha took to her Instagram account Thursday and shared a dance video where she can be seen grooving with a friend.

Disha captioned it, “Chilling with my lovely @dimplekotecha”. As usual, the video has gone viral.

In the video, Disha has put on red long shorts paired with a crop top and can be seen dancing with choreographer Dimple Kotecha.

On work front, Disha will be seen in Mohit Suri’s film ‘Malang’ which also stars Kunal Khemu, Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. The movie will hit the screens on Valentine’s Day next year.

PNN/Agencies