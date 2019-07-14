Indian politician and Member of Parliament, Sashi Tharoor, is famous for his superb command over the English language.

Many Indians believe that Tharoor’s impressive vocabulary is the yardstick for mastery over English. Well, until now.

A video has surfaced on social media titled ‘World’s Toughest Words in Dictionary Spoken by African Guy for Cameroon Elections 2018’ featuring a man using some of the most obscure words known to mankind.

Shot during the 2018 Cameroonian elections, the video has left everyone on social media baffled. Many have dubbed the speaker as ‘Shashi Tharoor’s English teacher.

Suffice to say that the African man has rendered everyone disappointed with their own English vocabulary.

Tharoor who is known as Twitter’s English teacher, uses extremely uncommon words to convey even the simplest of messages. But after watching the video, social media users are sceptical whether Tharoor indeed is the greatest linguist they have ever known.

Is he @ShashiTharoor 's English teacher? — V Gopalan (@TheGopalan) July 14, 2019

Probably the classmate of @ShashiTharoor — Particle (@grey_particle) July 13, 2019

Tharoor will now copy these words as he so often does. — Gunjan Dabral 🇮🇳🇮🇱🇦🇺 (@DabralGunjan) July 14, 2019

PNN