Team India’s dream of a third ICC World Cup trophy was shattered as they succumbed to an 18-run defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the semifinal at Old Trafford in Manchester, Wednesday.

Fans were understandably disappointed. Taking to social media, some lamented skipper Virat Kohli’s tactics while some took solace from the fact that India played very well in the tournament and fans should feel proud of their team.

Amidst this social media storm, one particular fan’s insanely angry yet hilarious rant has gone viral.

Abhradeep Saha, who goes by the name of ‘@angry_rantman’ on Twitter, could not hide his frustration and went on a tirade, lambasting the ‘Men in Blue’.

The angry fan captioned the video, “I am shocked and speechless….!!!! Team India loses to New Zealand in cricket world cup….!!! #indiavsNewzealand #INDvNZ #NZvIND.”

I am shocked and speechless….!!!!

Team India loses to New Zealand in cricket world cup….!!!#indiavsNewzealand #INDvNZ #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/34mep8MwJu — Abhradeep Saha (@angry_rantman) July 10, 2019

Soon the video went viral incurring both laughter and ridicule.

Check out some of the best reactions from social media on Saha’s insane little rant below:

team india learned overconfidence from this man.

bless your heart. pic.twitter.com/tsyTK1X1Te — salmanniisha, Your Bitch 🇯🇲 (@LordzzOfChaos) July 10, 2019

We love you because you are the kind of person who will commit suicide on here for RTs but will come back from the dead to slag yourself off — Omid Djalili (@omid9) July 10, 2019

India players going home like ….. pic.twitter.com/rhQ5tuW56U — Emery Ali (@Aubamabladclat1) July 10, 2019

