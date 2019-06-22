Mumbai: Telly world actress Karishma Tanna is one of the hottest divas around. Karishma who was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Sanju’ featuring Ranbir Kapoor is currently on a luxurious holiday.

The actress is in Greece with her friends which also includes choreographer Terence Lewis. She is quite popular on social media as well. The tall and talented Tanna recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a video with fans.

She can be seen beating the scorching summer heat by taking a dip into the pool.

In the video, Karishma is seen donning a striped bikini with her hair tied in a messy bun.

In the caption she wrote “Live life to the fullest! Just learnt it myself #mykonos #waterbaby #happiness #crazyme #travel,”. Watch the video below.

On professional front, Karishma was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Naagin’ season 3. She was also seen in the popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss 8’. Her romance with model Upen Patel was much talked about during the show.

Karishma made her acting debut with Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’.

PNN/Agencies