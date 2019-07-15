Mumbai: Hindi film star kids Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor are best friend and have grown up together. They are quite often spotted together.

Ananya has stepped into films while Shanaya is busy in film production while Suhana has recently completed her studies.

The trio came together for girls’ night out and thanks to their fan who gave us a sneak peak.

A video of Ananya and Suhana shaking legs was shared widely on social media. In casual outfits, the girls were seen dancing to the hit number of Magic’s Rude in all-black attires.

On the professional front, Ananya made her successful debut with Punit Malhotra’s ‘Student Of The Year 2’ alongside Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. Ananya will be seen in the official remake of ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ which also features Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan in lead roles.

She recently took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself as she began shooting for the film.

PNN/Agencies