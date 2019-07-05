Mumbai: Actor Farhan Akhtar has started prepping for the upcoming film ‘Toofan’, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Farhan Friday shared a video of himself on Instagram. In the clip the actor is seen boxing.

“Slow. Speed. Slow. Power. Slow. Speed. Burn baby burn. ‘Toofan’ in the making,” he captioned the video.

Farhan has joined hands with Mehra after six years for ‘Toofan’ and will be seen playing a boxer.

The two last collaborated together for ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’, a biopic on the legendary athlete Milkha Singh.

Other details of the film are still under wraps.

IANS