Jammu: A video showing a teacher thrashing students in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir went viral Thursday as authorities promised action against the teacher.

The video shows the teacher assaulting the students for being late by 10 minutes for the class at a hostel for tribal Gujjar and nomadic Bakarwal children in Doda district.

Officials said the teacher should have adopted persuasive means rather than resorting to corporal punishment.

“The teacher has confessed after he was shown the video. We have ordered an inquiry and action would be taken under rules,” officials said.

May 16, another video showing students washing cars of their teachers had gone viral in Anantnag district of the Kashmir Valley.

The offending teachers were removed from the school with disciplinary action taken against them.

IANS