Mumbai:With a purple guitar in her hand, a young girl swept superstar Salman Khan off his feet as she sang a song by legendary American musician Stevie Wonder.

Salman Friday night shared a video on Twitter. In the clip, the girl is seen singing ‘Isn’t she lovely’ as the ‘Dabangg’ star listens to her in awe.

Salman captioned the video: ‘My superstar sitara.’

https://www.instagram.com/p/BziaxFGF_Uq/

The 53-year-old star has become very active on social media lately. He has been giving his fans a sneak peek into his personal life and fitness regime.

The actor, who was last seen in ‘Bharat’, is currently busy shooting for ‘Dabangg 3’. He will also be seen sharing screen space with actress Alia Bhatt in ‘Inshallah’.

IANS