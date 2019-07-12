Mumbai: Hindi film superstar Salman Khan is very active on social media these days.

The actor has shared a bunch of photographs and videos of him on Instagram and Twitter in the last few weeks.

Today, yet again, Salman shared a video of him. In the video Salman was seen singing a Kishore Kumar song with ex-Indian Idol contestant Thupten Tsering.

At the end of the video, Salman urged the state’s Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Chief Minister Pema Kandhu to watch it.

Check out the video of below:

Thupten Tsering was a contestant on ‘Indian Idol 9’ after which his life took a U-turn and he became a motivational speaker.

Despite being differently-abled, Thupten is extremely passionate about singing and has even inspired the ‘God of Cricket’ Sachin Tendulkar. Thupten had lost both of his arms at the age of five but that didn’t stop him from winning the hearts of people with his singing on ‘Indian Idol’.

While Salman is currently shooting for his next film, Dabangg 3 with Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Sudeep. The film is being directed by Prabhudheva and is a sequel to the Dabangg 2. It is slated to release December 20, 2019. Aside to this, Salman is also producing the couple dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9.

PNN/Agencies