Mumbai: The ‘Ragini MMS’ actress Sunny Leone is busy for her upcoming horro-comedy film ‘Koko Kola’ in which she will be seen speaking in Uttar Pradesh-Bihari dialect.

The bombshell recently took to her Instagram to share a video of her speaking in UP tone and her caption reads “When you are so much into the character!! #SunnyLeone #MethodActing #kokaKola #UP #BihariDialect”.

In the video, sporting a pink jacket with fresh makeup and high bun, Sunny tells her team, ”Oye, Ka Be, Kaam Kar, Mujhe Chhodh.”

Actually, sunny is taking lessons to learn the dialect. According to reports, makers of the film, produced by Mahendra Dhariwal, will start rolling the movie by next month end.

Sunny in a statement said, “When it comes to my work, I always keep an open mind to learn new things – be it even a new language. It helps me grow as an actor and it is fun to learn new things while on the job. The dialect is something I am working on right now and I am working hard to get it right.”

Sunny will also make her entry in the South film industry with movies like ‘Rangeela’ and ‘Veeramadevi’.

PNN/Agencies